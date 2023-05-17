First Champions League finalist announced

17 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Inter Milan advanced to the UEFA Champions League final with a 1-0 second-leg victory (3-0 on aggregate) over city and stadium rivals AC Milan at San Siro on May 15.

Simone Inzaghi’s side held a comfortable 2-0 advantage after after Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan each scored inside the first 11 minutes of the first leg, and they held last season’s Serie A champions to just five shots on the night in the second leg.

It took nearly 75 minutes, but eventually Inter Milan broke through to swell their aggregate advantage to 3-0.

On June 10, Inter Milan will appear in the club’s first European final since their famous victory over Barcelona in 2010.