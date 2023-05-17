Russia and Iran considering setting up energy consortium

Russia and Iran are considering a proposal to set up an energy consortium comprising the two countries’ companies to improve production from their oil and gas resources, the Iranian oil minister’s special adviser and assistant for international and trade affairs Hossein Shameli said.
Addressing the opening ceremony of the first business-to-business meetings between Iranian and Russian oil and gas companies in Tehran, the adviser noted that Russia and Iran play a “fundamental” role in meeting the world’s energy needs, adding the two countries' cooperation can be of contribution to the sustainability of the global energy supply.
According to Shameli, the two countries' private sectors can play a significant role in preparing the ground for the exchange of experiences in the fields of educating human resources and creating new financial mechanisms for accelerating and facilitating the expansion of the bilateral relations, which are all very “essential” for the development and completion of the two states’ energy chains.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak arrived in Iran on Tuesday, he is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition.