Russia and Iran considering setting up energy consortium

17 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Iran are considering a proposal to set up an energy ‎consortium comprising the two countries’ companies to improve production from ‎their oil and gas resources, the Iranian oil minister’s special adviser and assistant for ‎international and trade affairs Hossein Shameli said.

Addressing the opening ‎ceremony of the first business-to-business meetings between Iranian and ‎Russian oil and gas companies in Tehran, the adviser noted that Russia and Iran play a “fundamental” role in meeting the world’s ‎energy needs, adding the two countries' cooperation can be of contribution to the ‎sustainability of the global energy supply.‎

According to Shameli, the two countries' private sectors can play a significant role in ‎preparing the ground for the exchange of experiences in the fields of educating ‎human resources and creating new financial mechanisms for accelerating and ‎facilitating the expansion of the bilateral relations, which are all very “essential” for the ‎development and completion of the two states’ energy chains. ‎

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak arrived in Iran on Tuesday, he is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, ‎Refining, and ‎Petrochemical Exhibition.