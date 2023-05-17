Putin and Raisi pledged to complete "North-South"

17 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are participating in the ceremony of signing an agreement on construction in the republic of the Rasht-Astara railroad section today. Vladimir Putin joined the ceremony via video link.

The agreement is expected to be signed by the two countries’ representatives, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev and Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash. From the Russian side Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak who is paying a working visit to Iran, also joined the ceremony.

Moscow and Tehran will jointly finance designing, construction, as well as supplies of goods and services, according to the document.

"Finally, after 23 years, the north-south rail passage would be completed, linking South Asia and northern Europe," the Iranian president's deputy chief of staff for political affairs Mohammad Jamshidi said.

Some 170 km long, the Rasht-Astara line is designed to link land sections of the International North-South Transport Corridor, which will boost the economic efficiency of the trans-Caspian route. The construction of the Rasht-Astara section will take 3 years.