Russia's liquefied gas imports to Georgia increase

17 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Liquefied gas supplies from Russia to Georgia soared by 52.3% in January-April 2023 year-on-year, according to the Union of Georgian Importers of Petroleum Products.

"In January-April 2023 imports of liquified gas amounted to 14,480 tons, which is 4,970 tons, or 52.3%, higher than in the same period last year," the report said.

Russian liquified gas accounted for 99.7% of all Georgian imports, or 14,440 tons, according to the report.

Moreover, oil bitumen imports climbed by 96.1% in the first four months of 2023 year-on-year to 30,600 tons, the Union said. The largest share of bitumen of 48.4% was delivered from Russia. Iraq was the second with 25.8%, followed by Turkey (21.9%) and Azerbaijan (3.9%).