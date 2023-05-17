Putin congratulates Tokayev on his 70th anniversary

17 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have held a phone call, reaffirming their determination to boost relations between the two countries, the Kremlin press service said.

According to the Kremlin, Putin also wished Tokayev a happy 70th birthday.

"The parties reaffirmed their determination to further boost allied Russian-Kazakh relations and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas," the statement reads.

The Russian leader also sent a congratulatory birthday message to the Kazakh president. "I expect that we will continue our constructive dialogue and close cooperation, strengthening strategic partnership and allied relations between Russia and Kazakhstan and promoting mutually beneficial integration processes in Eurasia," the message reads.

Putin wished his Kazakh counterpart good health, happiness, prosperity and success in his activities for the benefit of his country’s people.