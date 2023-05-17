Caucasus health resorts in high demand among Russians

17 May. 16:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian tour operators informs on record demand for spa holidays in sanatoriums and resorts of the North Caucasus. The health resorts of Mineralnye Vody have already been booked until October, the Russian Union of Travel Industry reports.

In Russia, the demand for spa holidays in the health resorts of the Caucasus has dramatically increased. There are almost no rooms left in the sanatoriums and resorts of the Caucasian Mineralnye Vody, the Russian Union of Travel Industry informs.

”This year, demand for vacations has grown by 30%. The resorts of the Caucasus Mineralnye Vody are of a high demand. Until October, there are almost no rooms left in Mineralnye Vody, despite a noticeable price increase of 15-30%," the Union’s statement reads.

Sanatoriums of Mineralnye Vody have always been in demand. Though, this year, there are several factors that increase popularity of the destination. Among them, the need for general health improvement and self-care. Since similar sanatorium facilities in Europe have become less accessible, tourists are becoming more interested in the Russian resorts, the expert of the Union, Yulia Vysokanova says.

In terms of demand, the sanatoriums of Kislovodsk are on the 1st place. The vacationers are also actively booking new Pyatigorsk, Zheleznovodsk, Essentuki accommodation facilities.