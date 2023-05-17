Direct flight to connect Novosibirsk, Vladikavkaz

17 May. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Amid the surge of the tourism interest in the republics of the North Caucasus Federal District, the range of air routes has been expanded. In particular, a new Novosibirsk- Vladikavkaz return flight will be launched at the beginning of summer.

From June 4, S7 Airlines launches direct regular flights from Novosibirsk to Vladikavkaz. The Airbus A320neo flights will be operated twice a week ( on Tuesdays and Sundays).

“Vladikavkaz is conveniently located in the very center of the North Caucasus region. From there, it is easy to start a trip around the entire region and visit North Ossetia, Chechnya, Dagestan, or even go to Georgia. In addition, outdoor activities may be combined with relaxation: Pyatigorsk and Mineralnye Vody are a few hours away by car,”

- the press service of the airlines informs.

The launch of the new route is due to an increase in demand for domestic tourism, including in the mountainous republics of the Russian Federation.