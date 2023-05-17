Lavrov, Bayramov, Mirzoyan to meet in Moscow on May 19

17 May. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will hold a meeting in Moscow at the level of Foreign Ministers. The main issue of the summit that will take place on May 19 is the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

This Friday, the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will hold talks in Moscow, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Speaking at a press-briefing, Maria Zakharova informed, that on the eve of the summit, Sergey Lavrov will hold separate talks with Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan.

The main issue of the summit agenda is the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, including a peace agreement between the countries.

The diplomat expressed hope that the upcoming meeting would help the parties to increase the level of trust, resolve disputes and strengthen stability in the region.