Azerbaijani FM meets with British Minister of State

17 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in the social network

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister met with the British Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations. At the meeting that took place today on the sidelines of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Iceland, the parties discussed the Baku-London interactions and the latest developments in the South Caucasus.

On Wednesday, Reykjavík hosted a meeting between the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister and the British Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the UN. The talks between Jeyhun Bayramov and Tariq Mahmood Ahmad took place on the sidelines of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the ties between Azerbaijan and the UK and the situation in the South Caucasus.

In particular, the head of the Foreign Ministry told about the construction work currently underway in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, and the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. He praised London for its support in the elimination of the mine threat.