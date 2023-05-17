Russia, Iran to trade in yuans

17 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow and Tehran may soon start making settlements in yuan. The discussions on this issue are already underway, Alexander Novak said. Currently, 80% of the mutual trade is denominated rubles and rials.

In the nearest time, the trade between the Russian Federation and Iran may be switched to the Chinese currency, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister announced such a possibility today.

According to Alexander Novak, today, the share of settlements in Russian rubles and Iranian rials in trade between the countries exceeds 80%.

Moscow and Tehran are discussing the possibility of the yuan trade settlements, the politician added.