Georgia cancels transit flights to Moscow via Yerevan

17 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian air carrier Georgian Airways has decided to abandon transit flights to Moscow via Yerevan, the press service of the company reports.

It is confirmed that the company cancels all transit flights, starting from May 20. The carrier will operate direct flights to Moscow.

All direct flights to Moscow will be carried out by from Tbilisi airport.

Earlier, Georgian Airways announced it had received consent for direct flights from Tbilisi to Moscow. Flights will be carried out 7 times a week.