17 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow confirmed the extension of the grain deal announced by the Turkish President. According to Russian diplomats, Russia hopes for a quick fix of problems with its implementation.

The grain deal, which expires tomorrow, has been extended. The corresponding statement was made by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The diplomat confirmed the President’s of Türkiye statement on the prolongation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative for another 60 days.

"Thus, there is a chance, not in words, but in deeds, to help ensure global food security, and first of all, in the countries most in need,”

— Maria Zakharova said,

According to the spokeswoman, the assessments by the Russian side of the agreement’s terms, signed on July 22 last year, remain unchanged.

The diplomat drew attention to the need for speedy correction of the distortions that are now observed in the implementation of the agreements.