Ashot Pashinyan’s kidnapping caught on camera

17 May. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ashot Pashinyan's social media page

The parties to the high-profile case of the attempted kidnapping of Ashot Pashinyan have published videos trying to prove their case.

New details have been revealed in connection with Nikol Pashinyan's son kidnapping. Both parties, victims and defendants alike, have published video footage allegedly testifying in their favor.

The CCTV footage first posted by the Prime Minister's family was reposted by the Haykakan Zhamanak newspaper. On the video, there is a moving car with the open door that is being closed from the inside. A man behind the car get up on his feet on the edge of the road.

Later, defender of the suspects Vahan Hovhannisyan published a full video. According to his version of the footage, the servicemen mothers invited the young man to talk. After that, Ashot Pashinyan voluntarily walked with them towards the car. However, the very moment of how he allegedly gets into the car is not captured on video.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee of Armenia initiated a criminal case on attempted kidnapping. The suspects have been detained.