Germany prevents Turkish citizens from voting

17 May. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the German authorities refused to allow Ankara to open additional polling stations in 9 regions of the country during the general elections.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the German leadership refused the Turkish Central Election Commission to open additional polling stations in 9 regions during the general elections in the republic.

He noted that the Turkish CEC has the right to install polling booths in cities of other countries where Turkish citizens live, but there are no Turkish representations.

"We did this in a number of countries. In the US, two more polling stations were opened, as well as in Austria, the Netherlands, France. In Germany, in 9 regions, where a large number of our citizens live, we were not allowed to organize election commissions,”

- Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.