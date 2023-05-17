Sheep milk ice cream produced in Dagestan

17 May. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

From now on, everyone may taste an ice cream made from sheep milk in Dagestan. The technology of the dessert was mastered by the Sogratl company.

According to the head of the company, the milk for ice cream is obtained from their own sheep.

"Everyone likes the taste of our ice cream, people come back. Sheep milk is rich in trace elements, it is fatter and has more protein compared to cow's milk,”

— Abdurakhman Churaev says.

