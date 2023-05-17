News about Syria earthquake survivor turns out to be fake

17 May. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The story of a man rescued after an earthquake in Syria, who allegedly spent three months under the rubble, turned out to be the fake news. However, on the widely circulated photo, there is a real Syrian.

A report about a man who survived a terrible earthquake in Syria, spending three months under the rubble, turned out to be the fake news.

The Lebanese An-Nahar newspaper revealed the truth. According to the report, on the photo published by the website Akhbar.fouri, is a real resident of Syria born in 1984.

A man lives in one of the cities in Idlib and suffers from psoriasis.

The news portal received a photo of the patient from his cousin. Thus, he wanted to disseminate information about the deplorable state of his cousin, who, due to the disease, stays in bed all the time. His ultimate goal is to collect money for his brother's treatment.