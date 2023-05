18 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commented on the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"I welcome this decision," the UN chief said . "The continuation is good news for the world."

"Outstanding issues remain, but representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the United Nations will keep discussing them," Guterres said.

He expressed hope that they will reach a comprehensive agreement to improve, expand and extend the grain deal initiative.