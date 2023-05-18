Kazakhstan to build two nuclear power plants

18 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan plans to build two nuclear power plants with a capacity of up to 2.8 gigawatts in accordance with the projected electricity balance, Deputy Director of the Department of Atomic Energy and Industry of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan Gulmira Mursalova said.

According to her, currently, the population has a lot of questions about ecology.

"The issue of safety of the nuclear power plants is, of course, a prime concern. Before the construction of the nuclear power plant, international atomic energy agencies, as well as international regulators come on a mission to the nuclear power plant construction site to assess readiness," Gulmira Mursalova said.

Kazakhstan is a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency, therefore, the construction of the NPP will be carried out under the supervision of international structures, the deputy director said.