Manchester City to face Inter Milan in Champions League final

18 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Manchester City will play Inter Milan in the final of the Champions League after Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday, giving them an impressive 5-1 aggregate victory.

Manchester City booked their place in the Champions League final after beating Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium with two strikes from Bernardo Silva, a second-half own goal from Eder Militao and a late strike from Julian Alvarez.

The Champions League final will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, in Turkey on June 10. As the biggest game in UEFA’s calendar, it is the very last men’s game to be played involving teams in Europe’s major leagues.