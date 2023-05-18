Grain cars derail in Simferopol region

18 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Five railway cars derailed in the Simferopol district of Crimea this morning as a result of an emergency on the railroad, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said.

"In the Simferopol region, several grain cars derailed. There are no casualties. The movement of electric trains on the Simferopol-Sevastopol line has been suspended," Aksenov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the Crimean Railway, the cars derailed due to the interference of malefactors.

"Today, on May 18, 2023, a freight train derailed as a result of interference of unauthorized persons in the work of railway transport. There were no casualties. There is no threat to the environment," the statement reads.

The republic’s authorities are taking measures to organize passenger carriages by bus.