Ton of cocaine seized by Armenian National Security Service

18 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia’s National Security Service discovered and seized one ton of cocaine estimated to cost $250 million, according to the NSS press service.

The cocaine was found in containers with fruits imported by an Armenia-registered company from Ecuador. The cargo arrived through Panama, Italy and Georgia. Upon arriving in Armenia, it was sized by the National Security Service.

A forensic examination was ordered as part of the criminal case and a string of interrogations were conducted. Also, a request for information was sent to the competent bodies. The investigation body has been instructed to carry out search operations. The preliminary investigation is underway.

The day before, financial officers in the Italian province of Reggio Calabria and officials from the local Customs Office discovered 2,7 tons of cocaine (estimated at $800 million euros) in two containers from Ecuador, destined for Armenia via the Georgian port of Batumi. According to Italian news outlet, the cocaine was concealed in two fruit cargo containers with 78 tons of bananas.