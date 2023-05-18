Antonov: U.S. deliberately distorts grain deal data

18 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Statements by U.S. authorities on the grain deal are blatant lies and Washington intentionally forgets about the "package" nature of these agreements, Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov said.

"The statements of the representatives of the U.S. administration are outrageous, he said, noting that such comments are not just a distortion of facts, but outright deception.

"Moreover, the Americans are again turning the data of deliveries geography upside down. To put it mildly, the statement that Ukrainian grain goes to needy states is not true," Anatoly Antonov said.

Only 2.5% of the 30 million tons of cargo went to indeed hungry, but domestic products are delayed for many months in western harbors, even if we are talking about gratuitous humanitarian flights, he stressed.

"Washington deliberately forgets about the ‘package’ nature of the ‘Istanbul agreements.’ About the specific requirements laid down in the Russia-UN memorandum that are not being met," the envoy explained.