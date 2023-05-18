Bayramov leaves for working visit to Moscow

18 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has left for a working visit to Russia, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, within the framework of the visit, the new round of negotiations on the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia is scheduled for May 19.

The Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will hold a meeting in Moscow on May 19, spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said yesterday. The main issue of the summit is the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.