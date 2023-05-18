Pashinyan intends to meet with Ilham Aliyev in Moscow

18 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting at the level of foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is expected in Moscow on Friday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"We have received a proposal from the Russian side to hold a tripartite meeting at the highest level in Moscow on May 25, through the mediation of the Russian President, and we have accepted that proposal," Nikol Pashinyan sid.

The PM recalled that a 5-way meeting, with the participation of the French President and the German Chancellor, is planned for June 1 in Chisinau, within the framework of the second summit of the European Political Community. A similar 5-way meeting is also scheduled for October in Granada. The next tripartite meeting in Brussels is scheduled for July.