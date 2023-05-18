Japan, US to adhere to sanctions against Russia

18 May. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leaders of Japan and the United States held talks. During the meeting, the parties agreed to adhere to the sanctions' policy towards the Russian Federation.

At the bilateral meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden agreed to maintain sanctions against Russia.

"The two leaders agreed to maintain tough sanctions against Russia and [continue to] seriously support Ukraine in close cooperation with the G7 and other like-minded states,”

- press-service of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

The meeting of the leaders took place in Hiroshima, where the G7 summit kicks off on Friday, May 19.