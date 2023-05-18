Thousands Ingush gather for beaten girl’s funeral

18 May. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Thousands of Ingushetia residents came to pay tribute to 4-year-old Samira, who died as a result of the severe beating. Representatives of the republic leadership also came to the funeral.

The funeral of Ingush girl Samira, who died on May 16 as a result of the domestic violence, was attended by thousands Ingush people and representatives of the regional leadership.

The attendants of the funeral ceremony filled the microdistrict, the roads of the settlement were blocked. Many of those present, including men, were weeping. The first vice-premier of the republic, Magomed Evloev, members of the regional government and representatives of the local leadership arrived to pay tribute to the late girl.