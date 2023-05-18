Bank of Russia forces 4-percent inflation

18 May. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Inflation in Russia will return to target levels in 2024. In 2023, inflation will range from 4.5 to 6.5%.

According to the forecast of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, in 2024, inflation in the country will return to the target level of 4%. The relevant message appeared in the regulator's Monetary Policy Review.

"Annual inflation fell to 4% in 2017, for 2017-2021, it averaged 4.2%. After a jump in early 2022, inflation began to decline rapidly. It is expected to return to the target level in 2024,”

– Central Bank of the Russian Federation informs.

This year, the regulator predicts 4.5-6.5% inflation.