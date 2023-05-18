Moscow to welcome meteorological summer in May

18 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A cold snap will cover Moscow for a few days, then the summer will start in the capital. Next week, meteorological summer is expected in Moscow.

According to the weather forecasters, meteorological summer will come to Moscow next week. However, until then, the weather in the capital will be cool and rainy.

The weather will change tomorrow. In the afternoon, the highs will be near +20 °C, the rain is expected throughout the capital. On Saturday night the temperature will drop to +4-9 °C.

On the weekend, +14-19 °C is expected in the city during the day. The weather forecasts warn about rains and cold wind gusts.