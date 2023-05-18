Armenian PM reports progress on railway communication with Azerbaijan

18 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, the Prime Minister of Armenia said that there is progress in restoring the railway communication with Azerbaijan. Nikol Pashinyan made the relevant announcement at the government meeting. No details were provided.

Speaking at a government meeting, Nikol Pashinyan noted that at the meeting held last Sunday, some progress was reached on the issue of the railway connection restoration.

Pashinyan stressed that Yerevan is ready to rapidly re-open communications in accordance with the tripartite statements on the basis of sovereignty and equality of the parties.