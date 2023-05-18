Arabic Home Box may replace IKEA in Russia

18 May. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Arab network Home Box may replace IKEA in Russia. The first store may appear in Moscow in 2023.

Home Box, the UAE chain of home goods stores, may replace IKEA in Russia.

"Currently, the company is actively negotiating with investors and shopping malls in Russia, which have already expressed interest in opening the Home Box stores,”

- Director at Middle East Council of Shopping Centres and Retailers Kamel Shaban says.

The first Home Box store in Moscow may open its doors already in 2023. The Russian Home Box chain can grow to 20 stores in five years, Shaban announced at the MALLPIC forum.

The chain will replace Swedish stores both in terms of similar assortment and prices. At first, goods will be delivered from Asian factories. In the future, the production facilities may be opened on the territory of the Russian Federation.