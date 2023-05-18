More flights to connect Moscow and Istanbul

18 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Starting June 5, Nordwind Airlines will perform Moscow-Istanbul flights twice a week.

Nordwind Airlines has added a flight to Istanbul from the Russian capital to the summer schedule. The first flight is scheduled for June 5th.

Flights on the Moscow-Istanbul route will be performed twice a week on Boeing-777-200 aircraft with seating for up to 440 passengers. The flights are planned to be operated jointly with the Russian Ikar Airlines.

Tickets are already on sale. At the moment, the price for round-trip ticket with luggage is available for 30,000 rubles.