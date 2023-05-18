Armenian cognac may leave Russian market

18 May. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The products of the Yerevan Brandy Factory will most likely no longer be supplied to Russia. The plant in Armenia belongs to the French Pernod Ricard.

The deliveries of drinks produced at the Yerevan Brandy Factory to Russia may be stopped, the head of the Armenian Ministry of Economy said.

"Of course, I have not received official information, but it seems to be official that the Yerevan Brandy Factory will stop exporting to Russia,”

– Vahan Kerobyan said.

The brandy factory in Yerevan is owned by the French Pernod Ricard company. In April, the company decided to stop deliveries of all its beverages to Russia. Thus, the Russians soon run the risk of being left without Ararat cognac, Olmeca tequila, Havana Club rum, Chivas Regal, Jameson, Ballantine's whiskey, Absolut Vodka, Perrier Jouet Champagne.

For the Armenian economy, such a decision may cause problems with the purchase of grapes in the absence of Russian exports.