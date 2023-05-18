BRICS Foreign Ministers to meet on June 1- 2

18 May. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The BRICS Foreign Ministers will meet in Cape Town. The foreign ministers' summit is scheduled for June 1, and the Friends of the BRICS meeting will be held on June 2.

On June 1, South Africa will host a BRICS meeting at the level of foreign ministers of the participating countries.

"Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor will host the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on 1 June 2023 in Cape Town,”

- Foreign Ministry of South Africa informs.

The ministers will discuss regional problems and global changes in the capital of the South African Republic.

The Friends of BRICS meeting is scheduled for the next day. Along with five members of the association - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - another 15 countries will participate in the meeting.

BRICS was created in 2009. The goal of the group is the economic growth and development of the participating countries. Recently, a number of states, including Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt, have declared their desire to join the union. Corresponding applications were received from Iran, Algeria, Argentina.