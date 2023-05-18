Russian Railways starts ticket pre-sales for August

18 May. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The train tickets to the Black Sea resorts now available 90 days before the run.

Russian Railways informed about the prolongation of the ticket pre-sales.

Previously, railway tickets for the Black Sea resorts could be purchased at least 45 days in advance, now the pre-sale period extended to 90 days. From now on, Russians may plan a trip for mid-August and buy train tickets to Anapa, Adler, Vladikavkaz and other cities.

“Among the chosen destinations, there are southern ones: Moscow - Anapa, Yeysk, Novorossiysk, Kerch, Adler, Vladikavkaz and Kazan; Kazan - Anapa; Nizhny Novgorod - Imeretinsky Resort; from St. Petersburg, Murmansk, Arkhangelsk in transit through Moscow to Anapa, Adler, Novorossiysk, Makhachkala and Vladikavkaz, Astrakhan, Volgograd and Kislovodsk, "

- Russian Railways informs.

Ticket sales for mid-August will start in the nearest time. The tickets will be available both on the Russian Railways website and at the booking offices.