UEFA not to move Champions League final 2023 from Istanbul

18 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

UEFA is not considering moving the Champions League final 2023 to another city. According to the previous reports, the final match could be held in Portugal amid the fears of possible unrest in Türkiye.

UEFA has no plans to move the Champions League final to another city. The organization confirmed the relevant information.

Earlier, the British media reported that the final game of the main European club tournament could be moved to Lisbon, as UEFA fears possible unrest that could engulf Türkiye after May 28, when the 2nd round of presidential elections will be held in the country.

Elections in Turkey

The 1st round of presidential elections took place last Sunday. According to its results, none of the three candidates got the 50% of the votes necessary for victory. The new head of state will be determined following the results of the run-off, scheduled for May 28.