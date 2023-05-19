Oil rallies amid news from US

19 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Oil prices rise after a weekly decline amid news from the US.

According to trading data, world oil prices rise on Friday morning, heading for the first weekly advance in five weeks.

Brent futures for July climbed by 0.75%, to $76.43 per barrel, WTI June futures rose by 0.70%, to $72.36.

The price of oil shows the first weekly growth after a month of continuous decline caused by unrest in the markets due to the bankruptcy of the US First Republic bank, and growing interest rates in Europe and the US.