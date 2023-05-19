First plane from Moscow departed for Tbilisi

19 May. 10:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The first aircraft of the Azimut Airline that received permission to fly, flew from Moscow to the capital of Georgia. It is the first flight en-route Moscow-Tbilisi in four years. The plane has already left Vnukovo.

After the lifting of the 4-year ban on flights, the first plane departed to Tbilisi from Moscow's Vnukovo airport. The aircraft will deliver a Georgian delegation of businessmen and public figures to the capital of Georgia.

The liner took off without any delay, all passengers note the convenience of the Azimut Airline flight.

The first to test the new flight was the Georgian delegation headed by Merab Chikashvili, head of the public organization Solidarity for Peace. He expressed gratitude to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying that the people of Georgia understand the importance of restoring air traffic between the countries.

A businessman from Georgia, Mamuka Pipia, another member of the delegation, said that Georgian specialists will now be able to visit Russia unhindered and work in the restaurant and construction business.