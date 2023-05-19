Türkiye allows cash withdrawals

19 May. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye has allowed cash withdrawals from cards and deposits. Restrictions for local banks on credit cards and deposits have been lifted.

On Friday, the Turkish Central Bank lifted restrictions for local banks to withdraw cash from credit cards and deposits. All credit institutions of the country received the relevant notification.

Yesterday, Turkish media reported that banks had banned the withdrawal of money from cards and accounts due to an increase in demand for cash. Thus, the restrictions affected those who want to withdraw more than 15,000 Turkish liras (about $750) at a time.

Amid the reports the Turkish Stock Exchange fell by 3.4%, the national currency depreciated to 19.8 against the dollar.