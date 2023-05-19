Beaten to death Ingush girl: how 4-year-old Samira died

19 May. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Ingushetia, the short life of Samira ended tragically. She died at the age of 4 years after being beaten by the closest relatives.

Yesterday, Ingushetia bid farewell to a 4-year-old girl who died in the hospital as a result of severe beating. The authorities promise that all responsible for Samira's death will be punished.

Beaten to death, girl from Ingushetia

Samira Mutsolgova’s case became known throughout the country in late April, when the girl was hospitalized with severe injuries, presumably inflicted on her by her mother and grandmother.

Samira was the middle child in a dysfunctional and broken family. There are other children in the family: a girl one year older than Samira and a 2-year-old boy.

Samira's family is registered as dysfunctional.

Brief improvement

At the hospital, the 4-year-old girl regained consciousness on May 9. Doctors reported that she was able to breathe on her own, but her life remained in danger - a serious condition was aggravated by intoxication and anemia.

Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov visited Samira in the hospital.

“We believe and pray that the child will cope with all the non-child hardships that have fallen on her,”

- Head of Ingushetia said.

Samira’s death

The beaten girl did not recover, and on May 16, she died in the hospital.

Fatima Akhilgova, head of the resuscitation and intensive care unit of the Republican Clinical Hospital of Ingushetia, said that everything possible was done to save the child, consultations were held with federal clinics in Moscow, research and treatment were carried out.

Funeral

The four-year-old girl was buried on May 18. Thousands of people came to bid farewell to Samira, including sympathetic local residents and representatives of the Ingushetia’s leadership.

Due to the large scale of the mourning ceremony, the traffic on the roads was blocked - the entire microdistrict was overflown with people.

Samira's mother

Since May 1, the mother, who is the main suspect in Samira's case, has been in custody. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ingushetia supposes that the girl was beaten by her mother and grandmother.

The mother of the girl who died from beatings was charged under the article "Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm." The investigation is ongoing, the woman might be deprived of parental rights.

The course of the investigation was taken under control by the chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin.

Punishment for people responsible for Samira's death

The story of Samira caused a resonance in society. After performing a collective prayer on the day of the funeral, imams and elders urged those present not to arrange lynching of the perpetrators, but to provide to the leadership of Ingushetia and law enforcement an opportunity to bring justice .

“People demand to publish the details and the course of the investigation, everyone is worried, but the work of law enforcement is based on many sources of information - people, documents, and so on, all this takes time. We all need to be patient and wait for the results,” Kalimatov wrote on his social network page.

He promises that all those responsible for the child's death will be punished - the district police and guardianship authorities will be checked, the neighbors and indifferent relatives of the Ingush girl will not escape responsibility.