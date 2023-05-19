Russia, Iran to establish tourism cooperation

19 May. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow and Tehran will work together to develop mutual tourism and improve the quality of services. A corresponding memorandum was signed at the forum in Kazan.

The Russian-Iranian memorandum on tourism cooperation was signed today in Kazan.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the Russia-Islamic World international Economic Forum. The agreement was signed by the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Iran.

"Readiness was confirmed to create new innovative tourism products, in particular, through familiarization with the sights, cultural and natural heritage and the development of recreational tourism,”

– Ministry of Economic Development of Russia informs.