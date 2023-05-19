Azerbaijan to discuss football Premier League expansion in early summer

19 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The next meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee will be held in early June. At the upcoming meeting, the participants of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be discussed.

The meeting of the Executive Committee of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan will be held in early summer, local media report.

According to preliminary information, the meeting will take place in early June.

Initially it was planned that the next meeting of the AFFA Executive Committee would take place in May, but later it was postponed.

At the upcoming meeting, the list of participants in the national championship in the 2023/24 season will be approved.