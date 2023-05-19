Georgia to increase wine exports to Russia

19 May. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian wine producers increased their exports to Russia by 55% from January to April 2023. Among other exported goods are ferroalloys, cars and mineral water.

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, local producers exported wine to the Russian Federation for $52.3 mn.

In the total volume of exports of goods to Russia, the share of wine amounted to 23.4%. Georgia also supplied Russia with ferroalloys, cars and mineral water.

Imports of goods from Russia to Georgia amounted to $622.2 mn in the first quarter of the year, a third of imports is oil and oil products.