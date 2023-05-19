РУС ENG

New flight to connect capitals of Kazakhstan and Türkiye

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Kazakhstan’s low-cost airline launches direct flights to Ankara. The first flight is scheduled for May 23.

FlyArystan will operate flights en-route Astana-Ankara starting next week.

"From May 23, 2023, FlyArystan plans to launch direct regular passenger flights on the Astana-Ankara route with a frequency of 2 flights per week (Tuesday, Saturday) on Airbus-320 aircraft,”

- the Civil Aviation Committee informs.

New regular flights will increase the mutual tourist flow, stimulate new economic ties, and help in the development of cultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

