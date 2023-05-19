Georgia not to follow EU policy, Garibashvili says

19 May. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the government of Georgia

The Prime Minister of Georgia praises the decision to restore air communication with Russia. According to Irakli Garibashvili, the country is not going to adhere to the EU policy, as it is not yet in the EU community.

Georgia is not going to submit to EU policy. The relevant statement was made on May 19 by the Prime Minister of the country. Thus, Garibashvili commented on the EU criticism over resumption of flights with Russia.

Irakli Garibashvili noted that Georgia must be a member of the EU in order to adhere to its policy. It will take years to join the European community, he said.

According to the politician, the resumption of flights with the Russian Federation is the right decision. The prime minister clarified that only those airlines that are not on the sanctions lists will perform flights to the country.