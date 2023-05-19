Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs work on peace treaty in Moscow

19 May. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations on a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan are underway in Moscow. The meeting is attended by the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.

The discussion of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia started in the Russian capital.

The participants in the trilateral talks are the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. Bilateral discussions with the Russian side are also planned.

Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, with the participation of Sergei Lavrov, will discuss the draft bilateral Azerbaijani-Armenian agreement "On peace and the establishment of interstate relations." In early May, the foreign ministers of the two republics met to discuss the peace treaty in the US, but they did not come to an understanding on a number of key issues.

According to Bayramov, as a result of close contacts in May, there has been a positive dynamics. The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry highly appreciated the meeting organized today in Moscow. He expressed hope that it would be possible to discuss issues related to the normalization of relations between the two countries. The minister stressed that Baku stands for a consistent post-conflict settlement of relations and expects the Moscow negotiations to be fruitful.

Stagnation has been observed in the negotiation process since the end of last year, he recalled. Recently, there has been a revival of the dialogue. Azerbaijan stands for parallel work on all directions of post-conflict settlement, considering them to be complementary.

The head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry also thanked the Russian side for organizing a new round of negotiations. According to Mirzoyan, Azerbaijan and Armenia are on the way to unblock communications and continue the border delimitation based on the Almaty Declaration. He noted that Yerevan will have to work on concretizing the parameters of the delimitation process.

The Russian minister said that he expects a constructive atmosphere and a direct dialogue between the representatives of Baku and Yerevan.

"We last met quite a long time ago, a lot of new issues has arisen, and I hope that today's meeting will be held in a constructive atmosphere and that your direct dialogue will help achieve good results,”

– Sergei Lavrov said.