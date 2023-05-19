First in four year plane from Russia lands in Tbilisi

19 May. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Azimut Airlines aircraft landed in the capital of Georgia. This is the first flight from Moscow to Tbilisi since the lifting of the flight ban.

On Friday, the first in four years, aircraft from Moscow landed in Tbilisi. The flight was performed by Azimut Airlines.

This is the first flight from the capital of Russia to the capital of Georgia made after the Russian authorities lifted the ban on flights to Georgia.

For the moment, a rally against the resumption of the air connection with the Russian Federation is taking place near the airport of the Georgian capital. Law enforcement have stepped up security measures at the airport. Protesters are not allowed to enter the arrivals terminal.