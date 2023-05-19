Erdogan not ready to accept Sweden to NATO

19 May. 15:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the President of Türkiye

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that at the moment, Ankara is not ready to admit Sweden to NATO. He called on Stockholm to take a clear position on the fight against terrorism.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, answering a question about Sweden's membership in NATO, said that Ankara is not ready for Stockholm’s membership in the military bloc.

He noted that all the countries that are members of the Atlantic alliance take a firm stance against terrorism. The same applies to candidates for NATO membership.

Erdoğan stressed that today, Sweden allows the representatives of terrorist organizations banned in Türkiye to stay in the country. Therefore, Ankara cannot give consent to Stockholm's membership in the military organization.