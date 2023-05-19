Georgian airline gets permission to fly to Russia

19 May. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgian Airways has received permission from the Federal Agency for Air Transport to operate flights from Georgia to Russia. The press service of the carrier hopes that the restoration of air traffic will improve the business climate between the countries.

The Georgian air carrier Georgian Airways will be able to operate flights from Georgia to Russia, the relevant permission was issued by the Federal Agency for Air Transport, the press service of the agency reports.

The agency issued the appropriate permit for the Tbilisi-Moscow-Tbilisi route based on the principles of reciprocity and agreements between the aviation authorities of the two states.

The head of the Board of Directors of Georgian Airways Group, Tamaz Gaiashvili, highly appreciated the abolition of visas for Georgian citizens and resumption of flights.