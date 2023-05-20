Police arrest 6 protesting landing of Russian airline jet in Tbilisi

20 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Police have arrested six individuals protesting the landing of the first jet of a Russian airline at Tbilisi International Airport on Friday.

The Georgian Interior Ministry said the individuals were detained for disobeying police orders and “petty hooliganism”, after the group occupied a space outside the facility to voice messages against the first flight arriving from Russia.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry said it was only allowing access to the arrivals section of the facility for customers “directly using Airport services” and its personnel, citing “security purposes”. It also urged protesters to follow law enforcement requests in the area.