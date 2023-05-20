Erdogan: Turkey's economic policy to remain unchanged

20 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to continue with his economic policy if he is re-elected on May 28.

“Please do follow me in the aftermath of the elections, and you will see that inflation will be going down along with interest rates,” he told CNN. Asked whether that meant there would be no change in economic policy, he replied: “Yes. Absolutely.”

“I have a thesis that interest rates and inflation, they are directly correlated. The lower the interest rates, the lower the inflation will be,” the Turkish leader said.